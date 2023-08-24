JAMAICA: Rastafarian school boys no longer compelled to wear tams in classes

The Jamaica government says male Rastafarian students will no longer be required to wear tams to cover their dreadlocks while in classes.

Education Minister Fayval Williams, addressing the 59th annual conference of the Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA), said the measure would most likely go into effect this new academic term.

“There have been a few times that I’ve gone to schools and I see boys, maybe not more than one or two in a particular school, wearing tams to school to cover their locks. This is 2023 we really, really should not be doing that anymore. We need to respect other people’s religion,” Williams said.

She told the conference that the new directive is a part of a new draft of the dress and grooming policy which is set to be published ahead of the 2023/2024 academic year.

“Yes, we need to say to our students you have to ensure that your hair is clean and so forth. But come on, you shouldn’t have to cover your hair unless that’s what your religion calls for,” she added.

The JTA conference, which ends later on Wednesday, is being held under the theme ‘Advancing the Vision: Reigniting the Passion through Equitable, Inclusive Educational Opportunities’.

During her address, Williams, underscored the importance of the JTA to the island’s education sector, saying that her ministry recognises the association as an important partner in Jamaica’s education system.

“You have been united in advocating for education access for students across the country, and in this, you and the Ministry share a united vision and purpose,” Williams said, commending the educators, whom she said have acted on their passion and calling “and remained in a profession where the rewards rarely come in the form of material things.

“In your work with the JTA, you have committed to a role of advocacy, not only for your colleagues but also for improvement in education.

“All of us, together, have a unique opportunity, not only to shape lives and minds but, indeed, future generations. Those of you being recognised this evening have played an important role in that process. You have set a fine example for others to emulate.

“Your dedication, professionalism and commitment to teaching, specifically, and the education sector, in general, have left indelible marks on the lives of hundreds of Jamaicans, and the country is the better for this. It is, therefore, fitting that your work should be recognised in the name of the stalwarts who have served the profession with excellence,” Williams added.

Source : CMC