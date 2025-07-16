Jamaica set to Become Caribbean’s largest transshipment hub

Jamaica poised to become Caribbean’s largest transshipment hub

Jamaica is set to become the largest and fastest-growing transshipment hub in the Caribbean with a US$80-million expansion of operations at the Kingston Freeport Terminal (KFTL). The Westlands Expansion Project, a collaboration between the Port Authority of Jamaica, the KFTL, and CMA Terminal Holdings, will add 15 hectares to the port, aiming to decrease congestion and increase cargo capacity by 25%.

In the first phase, the project will focus on land preparation, including soil strengthening, drainage improvement to eliminate flooding, and security. Later, it will feature state-of-the-art security technology, including an automated cargo gate system, which Prime Minister Andrew Holness said will be part of overall efforts to modernise Jamaica’s main port.

The expansion will reduce vessel waiting times and increase cargo throughput, positioning Jamaica to capture a greater share of global shipping activity and cement its place as a logistics leader in the region. The Port Authority of Jamaica, Professor Gordon Shirley, said that the expansion of the Westland Port at the KFTL will boost the country’s economy and allow Kingston to capitalize on new business opportunities. The automated cargo gate will substantially improve the rate at which domestic cargo can be processed and released.

The Westlands expansion will involve the movement of more than 730 cubic meters of soil, adding to upgrades such as LED lighting for greater safety, new cranes, 14 hybrid straddle carriers, and employment and training of more than 450 Jamaicans and 600 operators.

The President of the Shipping Association of Jamaica (SAJ), Corah Ann Robertson-Sylvester, described the Westlands expansion as greatly beneficial to industry stakeholders, stating that this investment directly supports the growth of its members and partners by improving efficiency, increasing capacity, and strengthening Jamaica’s appeal as a world-class transshipment hub.