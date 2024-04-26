Jamaica, St. Lucia Strengthen Tourism Ties with InterCaribbean Airways

The Jamaica Tourist Board has welcomed a new collaboration with the St. Lucia Tourism Authority and InterCaribbean Airways that will see an increase in air connectivity within the region. The announcement was made a St. Lucia Inspired Mixer on April 11 at the Jamaica Pegasus. The mixer introduced St. Lucia to the Jamaican market with emphasis placed on the convenience of connecting a flight from Barbados to St. Lucia on InterCaribbean Airways which is achievable in a single day.

“This collaboration between the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and InterCaribbean Airways is timely as we continue to advocate for partnerships with other regional destinations. With increased airlift in the region, visitors can have multi-destination vacations so there is a piece of the pie for everyone in this beloved tourism industry. This new flight option will allow for more cultural immersion, and we are ready to welcome visitors to get a taste of authentic Jamaican experiences,” expressed Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

Regional Director for Jamaica, Mrs. Odette Dyer noted that collaborations like these helps to position the Caribbean as the preferred destination for diverse cultural experiences. “It is important that we all work together to foster growth and development in the Caribbean. The JTB remains committed to supporting initiatives like these that will help to maintain our relationship with other Caribbean countries,” Mrs. Dyer highlighted.

The hosted mixer also showcased accommodation options and the wide range of adventures that St. Lucia offers. Speaking at the mixer, Christopher Gustave, Marketing Manager, Caribbean, Events and Sports, St. Lucia Tourism Authority noted, “InterCaribbean Airways has allowed us to connect our island paradise to another bigger paradise. Travelers now can embark on a journey with visa free same day access to St. Lucia. Your collaboration (the JTB) is essential in promoting tourism and strengthening ties between our two nations.”

Carole Fox, Country Manager, InterCaribbean Airways underscored the importance of partnership for InterCaribbean Airways ‘Rediscover our Caribbean’ initiative. “By partnering with regional tourist boards and content creators, this campaign aims to showcase each destination’s unique attractions in a specific way to reach new travelers.” She noted that this connectivity is possible due to the launch of the new nonstop route between Bridgetown, Barbados and Kingston which provides a one stop connection between Jamaica and St. Lucia.

On February 6, Jamaica welcomed the inaugural InterCaribbean Airways flight from Bridgetown, Barbados at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, which was dubbed the “Irie” flight in honour of Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley.