In Hanover, Jamaica, a Stepfather is charged with rape, murder of girl 9

Nikita Noel, who lived in Kew, Hanover, and was nine years old, was found dead last month in some bushes by the side of a road. The person who is most likely to have killed her has been charged.

Omar Green, 42, a construction worker and Nikita’s mother’s intimate partner, was charged with murder and rape late Thursday night. Next week, Green will have to go to court.

Clifford Chambers, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Area One, talked about Nikita’s death a day after it happened.

ACP Chambers said, “We know that the mother and her intimate partner had a problem, and that is one of the lines of inquiry we are following.”

Nikita was a student at Esher Primary. Her family called her Joanna. She was said to have taken her usual taxi driver home from school. She and the other people in the cab got out at the usual spot, where a dirt road starts at the bottom of a hill and goes up to where her family lives.

When the child didn’t come home and couldn’t be found, the mother called the police. The police and people in the neighborhood went looking for her, and her body was found a few feet from the door to her house.

Superintendent Sharon Beeput, who is in charge of the Hanover Police Division, told the monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation on Thursday that the suspect, who is in protective custody at the moment, has been arrested.

