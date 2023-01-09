Jamaica: Women, children among those detained in ganja seizure

On January 7, almost 600 pounds of compressed ganja were found during an operation in Portland, Jamaica. Thirteen persons, including six women and two children, were detained.

Police reportedly stopped the driver of an Isuzu car while they were on Long Road’s main thoroughfare.

600 pounds of compressed marijuana with a street worth of J$3.3 million was discovered after the car was examined.

The occupants were apprehended; their identities are being suppressed pending more investigation.