Jamaican chef fatally stabbed in Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos

Jamaican national fatally stabbed in Turks and Caicos

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force is investigating the fatal stabbing of a Jamaican national which occurred early this morning on Grand Turk.

The deceased, whose identity has not been released, is a Jamaican man, 33, listed as being employed as a chef.

According to a police statement, around 3:39 am, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force Control Room received a report that a male had been stabbed in the Palm Grove district.

A team of officers from the Grand Turk Police Station responded to an address in Palm Grove where they observed a male bleeding from what appeared to be a stab wound to the chest, lying on the ground unresponsive.

The victim was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

Initial police investigations have revealed the victim is a 33-year-old Jamaican national employed as a chef. Police have so far detained two persons of interest in relation to this matter.

Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police Michael Francois commenting on the murder said: “The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time, pending the next of kin being informed. However, I extend sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased as you grieve this untimely death.

“I am appealing to members of the public to notify the closest police station or to contact Crime Stoppers and give any information on this murder. Your information will be treated with the strictest of confidence”.