Farmers in Jamaica told to grow more ginger for global market

Farmers across Jamaica are being urged to tap into the growing global demand for spice crops, by embracing the cultivation of ginger.

According to Agriculture Minister Floyd Green, the country is at a stage where spices, notably ginger, is in such high demand overseas that it would be tantamount to “agricultural malpractice” not to get it right.

“Jamaica possesses the ideal climate and fertile soil to cultivate ginger of exceptional quality. By capitalising on this advantage, our farmers can tap into the ever-expanding global market, securing a sustainable source of income and contributing to the country’s economic development,” Green said.

“We will continue to support and encourage farmers in the transition to ginger cultivation by initiating various government initiatives and incentives. These include, but not limited to, technical support through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and other support from the Ministry’s extension services,” he added.

Green further outlined the various advantages of ginger farming, highlighting the crop’s resilience, adaptability and potential for high yields.

He also emphasised the importance of Jamaican ginger in international markets, particularly in the food and beverage industry, where the crop is used as a flavouring agent, aromatic spice, and key ingredient in various products.

The Minister, in an interview with the Jamaica Information Service, highlighted the lucrative opportunities available for ginger farmers, citing the rising demand for organic and sustainably produced crops.

He further stressed the importance of adopting environmentally friendly practices, such as organic farming methods, to meet the growing consumer preferences for natural and ethically sourced products.

Additionally, he said the Ministry has plans to collaborate with industry experts and research institutions to provide training and knowledge-sharing platforms for farmers to enhance their skills in ginger cultivation techniques and post-harvest processing.

Green also emphasised the significance of value addition and diversification within the ginger industry.

“We are encouraging farmers to explore various value-added opportunities, such as ginger powder production, essential oil extraction, and the development of ginger-based products, to maximise their profits and create additional revenue streams,” Green said.

He also revealed plans for targeted marketing campaigns to promote Jamaican ginger internationally, such as collaborating with trade organisations, through diplomatic channels, and international buyers to showcase the superior quality and unique flavour of Jamaican ginger.

