US police charge Jamaican man with attempted murder of two cops

Jamaican man charged with attempted murder of two Florida cops

Reece Anglin, a 32-year-old Jamaican man from Montego Bay, St James, has been charged with the attempted murder of two policemen in Florida. Anglin, who is not known about his immigration status, was arrested by Tampa police on Valentine’s Day.

He was later transferred to Broward jail.

The incident occurred on February 12 when members of the Gang Investigations Task Force were confronted by two armed men who pointed guns at law enforcement.

The BSO deputy drew his gun, identified himself as a law enforcement officer, and commanded the men to put down the guns.

The men refused, opening fire at the officer who returned fire. Elliot was struck but fled the scene. Anglin was taken into custody and transported to Broward Health Medical Center.