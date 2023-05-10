Jamaican man found dead on Mexican street

The body of a man that was found on a street in Mexico has been confirmed to be a Jamaican, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has disclosed.

It’s suspected that he was there to try to cross over into the United States (US) illegally.

Confirmation of the man’s identity came this week from Mexican authorities, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith told journalists on Wednesday.

His name has not been released.

Johnson Smith said Jamaican authorities are working with the family to help with the repatriation of the body.

“These things are not a bed of roses. The stories that these scammers and smugglers sell to individuals in vulnerable communities shouldn’t be trusted,” she said during the weekly post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.