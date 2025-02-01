Jamaican PM Warns Deportees “Criminal Intent Will Not Be Tolerated”

Holness issues warning to Jamaican deportees from the United States

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has issued a warning to Jamaicans being deported from the United states against carrying out any criminal act in the island.

Speaking in the western parish of St James on Friday, the Prime Minister said that persons who return with criminal intent, will meet the “judge or their maker”.

“Let me be clear to you, this is not the Jamaica that you left 10 or 20 years ago. This is not the Jamaica Constabulary Force that you left 10 or 20 years ago. You will either meet a judge or your maker if you come back to Jamaica and violate our laws or create havoc, we will not tolerate that.”

He made that statement as according to reports, over 5,000 Jamaicas are scheduled to be deported from the united States as the country clamps down on illegal immigrants, based on orders issued by President Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister added that the Government has been putting measures in place to treat with security issues.

“I would want to reassure Jamaicans that your government has long been planning and putting in place measures to address any changes in polices in the United States. The government is already putting in place enhanced security measures to deal with those who we know have a criminal past or who have been interdicted or convicted and will be returned after serving their criminal penalties there . We will ensure that they are appropriately monitored and that they are not contributing to an increase in our crime or murder rate.”