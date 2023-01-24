Jamaica’s digitized traffic ticketing system is being rolled out

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has rolled out its new Smart Check E-Ticketing System, local medias reported.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, the JCF says the system, which is designed to be a more efficient and an accurate alternative to traditional written tickets, provides cops with the ability to issue a printed ticket on the spot with information of the offence, fine, court date and other information.

The system also allows police personnel to instantly check for outstanding traffic tickets, whether the motorist is a person of interest or wanted, as well as information pertaining to their fitness, registration, insurance and other personal data, the Gleaner explained.

The new procedure is welcomed by cops assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, who underwent complete training to use the digital device, as reported by the Jamaica Gleaner.

“The officers love the system, it is more legible, efficient and the information is directly entered into the Traffic Management System,” the head of the Information Communication and Technology Division (ICTD), Deputy Superintendent Orette Bascoe, told the Gleaner.

“It also gives the motorist the ability to pay on the spot as the ticket can be emailed to them with a link to the payment portal,” added Bascoe who also indicated that more features are to be added to the nouvelle technique and police personnel will be trained as the system improves.

