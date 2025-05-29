Bonaire makes call for cultural preservation

In a striking address at the United Nations High-Level Interactive Dialogue on Culture and Sustainable Development, James Finies delivered a powerful plea for inclusion, justice, and decolonization in the age of digital transformation.

“Leave No One Behind”

I stand before you today as a voice for those who are always left behind. I am James Finies – I come from Bonaire, a island in the southern Caribbean , ‘nos ta papia papiamento’- we speak Papiamento together with Haitian, the only two official native languages in the Caribbean that survived colonization— a island still colonized to this day. In the 21st century, my people are denied representation, erased from the global narrative, and excluded from decision-making about our own future.

As we meet to discuss culture and digital transformation in the context of sustainable development, we must confront a critical question: Can sustainable development truly exist in colonized territories where international human rights instruments are absent or denied? On Bonaire, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples are not realities—we live outside their protection.

Digital transformation, driven by AI and algorithms, is built on historical data. But our stories were never recorded. Our histories were never written. And now, in the digital age, we risk being erased once more—this time by design. If we don’t act now, we will be permanently excluded from the future being built around us.

Culture is not a side note—it is central to development. Without cultural rights, there is no dignity, no justice, and no sustainable future. The digital world must reflect all cultures, not just those already in power.

This requires action in three key areas: 1- Equity and access. Digital technologies must be available to all communities, especially those historically excluded. 2-Ethics and governance. AI must be aligned with human rights and transparency. It must serve humanity—not deepen inequality. 3- Diversity and innovation. Every culture deserves to be seen, valued, and preserved. Innovation thrives when all voices are heard.

Meanwhile, on Bonaire, our native language Papiamento is disappearing from schools. Our flag replaced. Our online presence rewritten. New settlers flood our island, while native voices are silenced. Our native population has shrunk from 80% in 2010 to just 30% today. We are losing our land, our rights, our culture, our identity, we are facing ethnic and cultural erasure.

I am here as the last hope of our people – Our culture still breathes. Our language still lives. Our spirit endures. We are resilient, we have the faith not to be erased. Our future must be decided by us. Decolonize AI, Decolonize Bonaire

So I call on the United Nations and the world: Include us. Protect us. Stand with us. Let us build a future where no one—truly no one—is left behind.