James Fletcher will address the 2nd Enterprise Development Forum & Marketplace

The Enterprise Development Forum and Marketplace (EDFM) returns under the theme ‘Navigating the New Normal’. Public and private sector professionals attending the upcoming event are set to engage in deep discourse over the 2-day period. International industry experts will participate in eight panel discussions focusing on poignant issues and trends related to key areas impacting the world today.

In the wake of the recent pandemic and other world crises, there has been global focus on ESG and Sustainability. On day two, Dr. James Fletcher as keynote speaker will lead the conversation. He is founder and CEO of Soloricon and the Caribbean Climate Justice Project, and an advocate on Climate Change, Renewable Energy, SIDS Development Issues, Information and Communications Technology for Development, Agriculture Policy and Public Policy Development.

The panelists on this day will include experts in the fields of Sustainable Development, Real Estate Development, Financial Planning and Business Management. Among the speakers scheduled are Karen McDonald Gayle, Chief Executive Officer of the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund, Chief Executive Officer at Caribbean Association of Banks Inc Mrs. Wendy Delmar and CEO/Chief Strategist of The Leadership Xperience, Lisa-Maria Alexander.

According to Dr. Fletcher, “As the impacts of climate change unfold relentlessly around us in the Caribbean, and our social fabric continues to be stretched thin by several serious challenges, at a time when the public’s trust in public and private sector institutions is waning, all companies, regardless of their size, location, type of business or financial turnover, must assess their commitment and contribution to environmental stewardship, social inclusivity, and good governance. This conference is timely and important, because it examines these salient issues, which are attracting significant attention globally, from a Saint Lucian and Caribbean perspective.”

Key partners include:

Presenting Partners; AdVizze Consulting Inc, Bornewell Holding Inc

Ultra-Premium Partners; Saint Lucia Air & Seaports Authority, NUDGE Caribbean

Premium Partners; Bank of Saint Lucia, Courts Ready Cash Small Business Loans

Supporting Partner; Massy Stores St. Lucia, Harbor Club, Curio Collection by Hilton, Flow St. Lucia, Strategic Holding Inc, KMA Consulting