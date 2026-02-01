NDP: ‘Organised confusion’ parading as govt: James

Opposition Senator Carlos James has labelled the New Democratic Party government as “organised confusion”.

During the 2026 budget estimates, James used the term to highlight what he viewed as “institutional contradictions” within the new administration’s setup. His argument focused on two specific examples of administrative mismanagement:

James pointed out that the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) had been misplaced. He noted that initially, NEMO was placed under “social development” (or a similar portfolio), but the government had to “retract” this decision and bring it back under the Ministry of National Security.

James argued that the initial move showed a lack of understanding of NEMO’s function, as the organization must interface with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, telecommunications providers, and command the police during emergencies.

The Opposition Senator also criticised the separation of related functions into different ministries. He noted the existence of a “Ministry of Sustainable Development” alongside a separate “Ministry of Climate Resilience”. He argued that this arrangement was confusing because the Ministry of Climate Resilience had not been “capitalized” (funded) regarding both current and capital accounts.

“The “sustainable development unit” and climate change governance should logically fall under the Ministry of Climate Resilience due to the correlating nature of the work”, James stated.

James concluded that these structural issues represented “institutional contradictions” and described the administration as “organized confusion parading as a government”.