    Thursday, November 27
    James says politically biased police ejected him from polling station

    ULP candidate Carlos James says he was thrown out of polling station in North Leeward by politically bias police officer.

    A video have been circulating on social media showing James in what appears to be a confrontation with the officer.

    In a Facebook post James said: “Thrown out of a polling station by a politically bias police officer for objecting to two opposing agents sharing a desk. The very polling station we had 29 defective ballots rejected in 2020”.

    On Thursday James also told St Vincent Times;, “its a fight for democracy and i will stand up for it”.

    James is the ULP candidate and won the seat in 2020 by one vote.

