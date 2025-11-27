James says politically biased police ejected him from polling station

ULP candidate Carlos James says he was thrown out of polling station in North Leeward by politically bias police officer.

A video have been circulating on social media showing James in what appears to be a confrontation with the officer.

In a Facebook post James said: “Thrown out of a polling station by a politically bias police officer for objecting to two opposing agents sharing a desk. The very polling station we had 29 defective ballots rejected in 2020”.

On Thursday James also told St Vincent Times;, “its a fight for democracy and i will stand up for it”.

James is the ULP candidate and won the seat in 2020 by one vote.