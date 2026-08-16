James slams misleading explanations for school repair delays

Senator Carlos James has expressed deep disappointment regarding the delayed start of the school term and the accompanying school repair program.

Addressing recent comments made by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Education on a radio program, James labeled the government’s explanation for the delays as “entirely misleading” and a sign of “ignorance” regarding how the program functions.

The Minister had reportedly claimed that the schools were in such a state of disrepair that (BRAGSA) could not handle the work alone and had to spend extra time onboarding private contractors.

James refuted this, stating that 80% to 90% of school repair work has been performed by private contractors for years, and it is never the case that Braxer handles all the work internally. He clarified that Braxer typically conducts assessments and prepares budgets, but the physical repairs are primarily executed by contracted skilled workers from within the communities.

According to James, the real reason for the delay was a “late release of funds” to Braxer. He explained that without the timely release of these funds, Braxer could not provide the advance payments necessary for contractors to procure materials. As a result, materials were still being delivered to schools as late as mid-August, leading James to warn that some schools might not be ready for reopening by the second week of September.

James also addressed the ongoing challenge of school vandalism, describing it as a “revolving cycle” where furniture, light switches, and windows are intentionally damaged by students. He noted that because of this “general recklessness,” the state is often forced to repair and repaint the same institutions every year.

James characterized the situation as a “breakdown in the administrative matters” and a failure of the state’s ability to effectively manage its resources. He argued that the poor quality of administration currently managing government departments is the root cause of the lack of efficiency in the education sector.