JANAAC achieves Intl. recognition for quality management systems

JANAAC Global Accreditation has attained its fifth international recognition by becoming a signatory to the Inter-American Accreditation Cooperation’s multilateral agreement.

By achieving this status, the agency can now certify bodies for ISO 9001 quality management, ensuring that Jamaican businesses meet global standards without requiring redundant testing.

This development is designed to lower operational costs and facilitate smoother entry into international markets for local organizations.

Government officials and agency leaders emphasize that this milestone bolsters the nation’s economic competitiveness and strengthens the export capacity of the entire Caribbean region.

The document highlights JANAAC’s role in building global trust in Jamaican products and services through a rigorous and recognized quality infrastructure.