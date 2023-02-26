Janelle James, USVI-born actress, wins NAACP Image Award

Janelle James, a comedian and actress from the US Virgin Islands, won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

In the popular ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” James portrays principal Ava Coleman.

James, who was born in Saint Thomas, US Virgin Islands, thanked the NAACP and everyone who voted for her on Instagram. She posted the caption below:

“Speaking on behalf of the clowns. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and the NAACP. AN HONOR! I am legitimately laughing right now. This is bizarre.