Japan Bolsters CARICOM Development with ¥730 Million Grant

Japan’s Grant Aid to 14 CARICOM countries

On December 14, in Tokyo, following Japan-CARICOM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in the presence of Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan and Foreign Ministers and other government dignitaries of CARICOM countries, Mr. ISHIZUKI Hideo, Director-General, International Cooperation Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and Ms. ADACHI Fumio, Head, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Investment and Technology Promotion Office, Tokyo, signed and exchanged notes concerning Japan’s grant aid of 730 million yen for “The Project for Industrial Development and Technology Transfer in the Member States of the Caribbean Community.