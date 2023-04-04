Japan contributes US$2.3 million to St Vincent’s Fisheries Sector

Local Fishing Sector welcomes $US2.3 million from Government of Japan

The Fisheries Sector will be given a boost of $US 2.3 million from the Government of Japan.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Hon. Saboto Caesar, in thanking the Government and People of Japan, said they “have created an enabling environment for us to support the improvement of the fisheries infrastructure in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and with this assistance we will be able to bring cutting edge technology to established infrastructure.”

The Minister added that the opening of the Argyle International Airport has positioned this country for an increase in the exportation of fish and other marine products, and with initiatives like the Fleet Expansion programme, the fishing industry is taking off.

To date, there have been 130 applicants for Pirogues, and Government will support the human resource capacity for the operations of Tuna vessels. Minister Caesar said this will not only ensure a major transhipment point of fish for foreign flagged vessels but to develop an indigenous fleet flagged by St. Vincent and the Grenadines while operating within the legal framework of international law.

Ambassador of Japan to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, H. E. Matsubara Yukata said the donation is a valuable project which joins the list of other programmes presently being carried out. Other programmes of co-operation between the two nations include areas of health care, technical capacity building, sargassum management among others.

The Ambassador stressed that the initiatives are testament to the longstanding relationship between both countries while addressing issues of human rights, democracy and the sustainable use of marine resources.

The signing ceremony was held on Monday, 3rd April, 2023 at the Fisheries Conference room.

Japan has designated 2024 as Japan – Caricom friendship year and has plans to facilitate exchanges throughout the Caribbean in various areas. Japan and St Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic ties in 1980.