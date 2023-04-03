Economic & Social Development Programme To Assist Fisheries development

Japan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines signed the “Economic and Social Development Programme” agreement on April 3, 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement, Japan would help St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) develop its fisheries sector.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar and His Excellency Matsubara Yatsubara of Japan both signed on behalf of their countries.

The signing ceremony took place in the Conference Room of the Fisheries Division.