Economic & Social Development Programme To Assist Fisheries development
Japan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines signed the “Economic and Social Development Programme” agreement on April 3, 2023.
Under the terms of the agreement, Japan would help St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) develop its fisheries sector.
Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar and His Excellency Matsubara Yatsubara of Japan both signed on behalf of their countries.
The signing ceremony took place in the Conference Room of the Fisheries Division.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.