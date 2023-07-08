Javid ‘Jay R’ Rouse dethrones Fireman to become Ragga Soca Monarch king

Javid ‘Jay R’ Rouse of Campden Park is the new Ragga Soca Monarch king of St. Vincent (SVG), having dethroned Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper in the finals on Friday night.

Rouse’s song “Love of Carnival” outperformed twelve (12) other artistes renditions to win the title.

Rouse is competing in the competition for the first time.

Hance John came in second place with his performance of “Bruk Out.”

Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper, the 2022 Ragga Soca Monarch, finished third with his song “Sapodilla Woman”.