Javed Matthews from the Central Leeward town of Layou is the latest winner in the Windward Islands Super Six Jackpot game.

The Layou resident won a jackpot totaling $260,000 in Eastern Caribbean dollars by matching all six numbers.

On Friday, February 17, the winning numbers were 13, 15, 18, 19, 21, and 22.

Matthews, who collected his winnings of $260,000 on Thursday morning, said that his immediate plan is to build a home for his family.

“I had always wanted a house before I was 30 years old, and the winnings are a dream come true.”

The manager of NLA, McGregor Sealey, congratulated Matthews, stating that it has been quite a while since they would have had a winner in St. Vincent.

“At your age of 30, this is a lot of money; spend it wisely to elevate yourself and your family.”

The Super Six Lottery game is played in all four Windward Islands. Matthews is the 14th winner of the jackpot in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

