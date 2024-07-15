Jay Slater Tenerife: Body found appears to be that of missing British teenager

Human remains have been found in the search for Jay Slater, nearly a month after the British 19-year-old went missing in Tenerife.

A body was found in the area where he had disappeared, the Civil Guard said, as a charity supporting the family confirmed that it was discovered close to the site of his mobile phone’s last location.

DNA tests will be carried out to establish the person’s identity, along with an autopsy. The body was found with Mr Slater’s possessions and clothes, charity LBT Global said, with initial police investigations suggesting he “could have suffered an accident fall”.

The apprentice bricklayer from Lancashire had been at the NRG music festival on 16 June before going to an Airbnb in the village of Masca with two men. He left the following morning and appeared to start an 11-hour walk back to his apartment.

He was last seen by a cafe owner, who said the teenager had asked her about bus times before deciding not to wait two hours for a service. She then saw him leave the village on foot, and his phone was last detected in the Rural de Teno National Park.

Jay Slater had flown to the island to attend a music festival with his friends, in what was his first holiday without his family.

On Sunday June 16, he had spent the day at the NRG music festival where his friends left him to return back to their accommodation early after a tiring weekend.

He then went to a nightclub on the Veronicas strip in Playa de Las Americas, nearby where his holiday accommodation was, until the early hours of the morning. At around 5am, Mr Slater travelled to an AirBnb where two men he had met were staying around a 27 miles further north in the remote village of Masca.

One of the men has been identified as Ayub Qassim, who told the MailOnline that he let Mr Slater stay at his accommodation because he “had nowhere else to go” and insisted he was safe when he left the property at 7:30am.

Mr Slater was last seen by a cafe owner, who said the teenager had asked her about bus times before deciding not to wait two hours for a service.

The cafe owner said she saw Mr Slater “walking away fast” out of the village, and his phone was last detected nearby in the Rural de Teno National Park.