Jay Z’s mother Gloria Carter weds Trinidadian Roxanne Wiltshire in NY

Gloria Carter, Jay Z’s mother, is married to a Trinidadian woman.

Gloria said “I Do” to her longtime partner Roxanne Wiltshire in a private wedding in New York on Sunday.

Roxanne, a former Holy Name Convent student in Port of Spain, is claimed to be the youngest of four sisters.

Roxanne, a mother of two daughters, received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York and her master’s degree in legal studies from The Rutgers School of Law in Newark, New Jersey.

Jay Z honored his mother’s sexuality in the duet “Smile” from his album 4:4.

A lot of celebrities attended the wedding, including Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce, her mother Tina Knowles and daughter Blue Ivy, Kelly Rowland, and Tyler Perry.