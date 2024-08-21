Fancy Residents Benefit from JCI St. Vincent Creed’s Health Fair

JCI St. Vincent Creed Brings Comprehensive Healthcare to Fancy

JCI St. Vincent Creed, in partnership with the Nutrition Unit of the Ministry of Health and other key stakeholders, successfully hosted a health fair in the northern community of Fancy. The event, which featured eight informative stalls, aimed to address a wide range of health concerns among residents.

The health fair offered a comprehensive slate of services, including on-the-spot dental checks and procedures, blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, mental health and wellness support, and eye examinations courtesy of Courts Optical. The Nutrition Unit within the Ministry of Health, provided BMI checks, dietary consultations, and a popular food sampling station.

President of JCI St. Vincent Creed, Wanika Ashton, emphasized the importance of the annual health fair and explained the rationale behind choosing Fancy as this year’s location. “We recognize the challenges faced by residents in accessing healthcare services, particularly in rural areas. By bringing these essential services directly to the community, we hope to improve the overall health and well-being of the people of Fancy,” she stated.

Ashton also highlighted the organization’s commitment to serving the needs of the community. “JCI St. Vincent Creed is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of our fellow citizens. We will continue to collaborate with partners to provide much-needed support and resources,” she added.

The health fair was met with positive feedback from attendees, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity to receive free healthcare services and valuable health information.