Jehovah’s Witness brings 2023 ‘Exercise Patience’ convention to Kingstown

After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has chosen Kingstown to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention.

Prior to 2019, generally the months of July and August in Arnos Vale were marked by Jehovah’s Witnesses filling the city as they attended their annual conventions at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages. Beginning July 28, 2023, the Witnesses will bring that tradition for the first time to Kingstown.

“While our online conventions were great and allowed us to meet in a safe way, nothing can compare to gathering together in person,” said Stanley Jocelyn, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “I am looking forward to a great experience, seeing the joy and love as we gather together at this year’s convention.”

Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention series. From Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples. A live baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.

“Life today is filled with challenges that demand patience to cope successfully,” said Jocelyn. “So, three days of education on exercising patience is timely and beneficial. It will equip us to better deal with the many challenges we face in life, whether at home, in the community, or at work.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years. After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.