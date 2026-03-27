Jehovah’s Witnesses to hold events on Bible promise

More than 9 million Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world are inviting the public to two events designed to educate the community about the Bible’s promise of a better future.

On the evening of Thursday, April 2, 2026, the annual observance of the Lord’s Evening Meal will feature a talk highlighting what Jesus taught about mankind’s future.

“The life and teachings of Jesus have great significance to so many around the world. We hope this event, an observance recognized by Christians continuously for almost 2,000 years, helps visitors see how it connects us to a wonderful hope,” said Stanley Jocelyn, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in St. Vincent.

During the campaign, the Witnesses will also extend an invitation to a special public talk titled “Who Will Restore the Earth?” It will be delivered in March 2026 in the more than 118,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide.

The 30-minute program will address what the Bible says about:

Man’s relationship to the earth

Earth’s future restoration

How to benefit from the Bible’s promises

It was almost 2,000 years ago on Nisan 14 of the Jewish calendar, 33 C.E., that Jesus instituted the Lord’s Evening Meal with his apostles. That evening, Jesus commanded, as recorded at Luke 22:19, “Keep doing this in remembrance of me.”

The Witnesses obey that commandment every year on the corresponding day as a reminder of how the biblical hope of a restored earth is possible. More than 21 million people attended the Lord’s Evening Meal last year.

To learn more about the Lord’s Evening Meal and the special talk and to attend at a location near you, please visit jw.org > about us > memorial. Both events are free and open to the public, as are all events hosted by the Witnesses.