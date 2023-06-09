JetBlue Added These 4 New International Routes from $59 Each Way

After a spring packed with thrilling new flights to Europe—Paris! and then Amsterdam!—low-cost airline JetBlue Airways this week shifted its attention to the Caribbean and Central America, introducing four new flights from hubs on both the East and West coasts to sun-and-sand destinations.

All of the flights are set to debut later this fall, making them ideal for planning warm-weather vacations and winter getaways. They include the first nonstop flights between Los Angeles and the Bahamas, providing West Coasters with a direct link to the Caribbean island getaway known for its pink and white sand beaches, colorful reefs, and lively carnivals.

New flights from New York to St. Kitts, the larger half of the twin-island republic of St. Kitts and Nevis, with its world-class resorts, pristine beaches, and multi-layered colonial history, are also on the itinerary. Travelers will be introduced to a hidden treasure on Central America’s eastern coast, complete with secluded rain forest retreats, limitless expanses of sand, and boutique luxury resorts, thanks to new service from New York to Belize. And Bostonians will be treated to a new flight to Grenada, “where cocoa and nutmeg plantations outnumber resorts, waterfalls and untamed coastlines are ripe for exploration, and a different kind of vacation awaits intrepid travelers,” according to AFAR’s Grenada guide.

JetBlue emphasizes that its expansion in the Caribbean and Latin America “is part of a broader reach into international markets” with a focus on “under-served geographies,” according to a statement about the new routes. The new routes boost JetBlue’s total number of Caribbean and Latin American destinations to 27.

JetBlue’s new Caribbean and Central America flights

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) will operate on Saturdays beginning November 4, 2023.

Flight details: JetBlue flight #2710 will depart LAX at 9:50 a.m. (local time) and arrive at NAS at 6:20 p.m. (local time). JetBlue flight #2711 will depart NAS at 7:40 p.m.(local time) and arrive at LAX at 10:25 p.m. (local time).

New York’s John F. Kennedy International (JFK) to St. Kitts (SKB) will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays beginning November 2, 2023.

Flight details: JetBlue flight #2967 will depart JFK at 8:29 a.m. (local time) and arrive at SKB at 2:14 p.m. (local time). JetBlue flight #2968 will depart SKB at 3:30 p.m. (local time) and arrive at JFK at 7 p.m. (local time).

New York’s John F. Kennedy International (JFK) to Belize City (BZE) will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays beginning December 6, 2023.

Flight details: JetBlue flight #2781 will depart JFK at 8:29 a.m. (local time) and arrive at BZE at 12:14 p.m. (local time). JetBlue flight #2784 will depart BZE at 1:30 p.m. (local time) and arrive at JFK at 7 p.m. (local time).

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Grenada (GND) will operate on Saturdays beginning November 4, 2023.

Flight details: JetBlue flight #2153 will depart BOS at 8 a.m. (local time) and arrive at GND at 1:43 p.m. (local time). JetBlue flight #2152 will depart GND at 3:03 p.m. (local time) and arrive at BOS at 7:04 p.m. (local time).

All of the above flights are currently available to book on the JetBlue website, and the airline announced limited-time introductory rates ranging from $59 to $179 for one-way fares.

In addition to these newly announced international flights, JetBlue this week also added new service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina.