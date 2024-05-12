JetBlue Cuts Routes Across the U.S, U.K, Expands Mint Service

JetBlue is making major changes to its network for this summer and fall following the U.S. government’s breakup of its planned merger with Spirit Airlines earlier this year.

Travelers in the New York, Boston, and Los Angeles area will be most affected, with a handful of route cuts and reduced transatlantic service to Europe during the winter months. However, there will also be a boost in service on JetBlue’s popular lie-flat business class cabin, Mint, to hot spots like Phoenix and Vancouver (along with new San Juan and Caribbean flights).

Route Cuts and Reductions

While JetBlue only started flying to Europe in recent years JetBlue will slightly scale back its transatlantic operation during the slower winter season this year. It’s not unusual for major U.S. airlines to deploy their aircraft more efficiently during this time period (more on that below).

Starting Oct. 27, JetBlue will cut Boston (BOS) and JFK service to London-Gatwick (LGW) and reduce service between JFK and Paris (CDG) to once daily, from twice daily. The airline will continue to fly daily to London-Heathrow (LHR) from both JFK and BOS. JetBlue also intends to bring back these flights later in 2025 when the warmer months return—and along with it, the crowds to Europe.

The New York City-based airline will cut service on select North American routes entirely starting on Oct. 27 — with the hardest hit being New York LaGuardia (LGA) — including:

LGA to Atlanta (ATL)

LGA to New Orleans (MSY)

LGA to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS)

LGA to Fort Myers (RSW)

Los Angeles (LAX) to Orlando (MCO)

Los Angeles (LAX) to Newark (EWR)

JFK to Puerto Vallarta (PVR)

More Lie-Flat Seats in the Americas

JetBlue’s much-beloved premium Mint cabin, which is only found on select JetBlue aircraft, will make its debut on several routes. That includes a once-daily service beginning in July between JFK and Vancouver (YVR); and JFK and San Juan (SJU).

Starting in late October, travel to Phoenix (PHX) will be getting a major upgrade with the airport’s only dedicated lie-flat business class service domestically. JetBlue will launch Mint seasonal flights from PHX to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), JFK, and BOS. In addition, Mint-equipped planes will also operate between FLL and Las Vegas (LAS).

All of these new Mint flights mean more opportunities to travel in style within North America.