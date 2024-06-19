JetBlue Enhances Blue Basic Fares: Carry-On Bags Now Included

JetBlue passengers with basic economy tickets will soon be able to bring a carry-on bag in addition to a personal item – so long as space permits.

The airline announced Tuesday that its Blue Basic fares will include carry-on baggage starting Sept. 6, regardless of when the traveler purchased their ticket.

“Carry-on bags are an important piece of travel to customers, and when presented with a choice between JetBlue’s award-winning service and another carrier’s basic offering, we want JetBlue to be the easy winner,” JetBlue’s President Marty St. George, said in a statement. “We’re always looking for ways to evolve our offering in response to customer preferences. This is a win-win as we improve the customer experience and keep JetBlue competitive in our industry.”

JetBlue customers previously had to buy a higher-priced ticket package or pay extra for an even more space seat if they wanted to stow a carry-on in the overhead bin.

When the change takes effect, United Airlines will be one of the only remaining major U.S. carriers that does not allow carry-on bags with a basic economy ticket.

All airlines still allow a personal item, like a backpack, purse, or laptop bag, which can fit under the seat ahead, on basic economy tickets.

JetBlue acknowledges that even with the allowance, some customers holding Blue Basic tickets may still have to gate check their rollaboards.

“While many of JetBlue’s aircraft are outfitted with larger overhead bins to accommodate more customers, in the event of space constraints, customers may be required to check carry-on bags at the gate for no additional charge,” the airline’s statement said. “Customers who want to board earlier to utilize overhead bin space will now find even more value in purchasing the more flexible Blue fare –JetBlue’s second lowest fare that comes with free advanced seat selection, no cancellation or change fees and general boarding. Blue Basic customers remain the final group to board.”