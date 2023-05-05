JetBlue expands service between Bermuda and New York City

JetBlue increases airlift between Bermuda and NYC

Travelers from the northeastern United States of America now have more options for travelling to Bermuda, thanks to an increase in JetBlue flights to the island.

Wayne Furbert, Minister of Transportation, said Wednesday that JetBlue will offer two extra flights from John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia International Airports.

“With this additional airlift, there are now 32 commercial flights per week scheduled between Bermuda and airports in the New York metropolitan area.” This is a significant rise from last year, when there were only 18 weekly flights to and from the New York area,” the minister added.

“We are thrilled to have this expanded service from our leading tourism market, New York, which will allow for increased passenger traffic.”

“Because Bermudians love to travel, this potential increase in availability will be very welcome from the perspective of local travelers.” I’m encouraged to see that the elimination of vaccination requirements for travel to the United States next week would almost certainly increase passenger numbers.”

Furbert stated that the airline’s flights will grow much more when daily summer service between Boston and Bermuda begins later this month.

“With the recent confirmation of a new winter schedule beginning in November, this means that year-round flights to Boston have now returned,” Furbert explained. “Expanding airlift is a critical component of increasing visitor arrivals.” As previously said, the development of aviation services is a top priority. As we reestablish Bermuda’s air service linkages, we will continue to work with our air service development team to engage all of our airline partners.”