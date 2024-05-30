Jet Ready to Travel to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from October 9th

To celebrate launch, limited time $159 fares available online only on JetBlue.com

Seats are now available for sale on JetBlue’s (Nasdaq: JBLU) recently announced new Caribbean service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Flights between JFK and Argyle International Airport (SVD) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will launch on October 9 and operate Wednesdays and Sundays.

“This fall, we are excited to introduce Bonaire and St. Vincent and the Grenadines to our network as part of our strategy to serve underserved routes and our emphasis on adding flying into top leisure destination,” said David Jehn, vice president, network planning and airline partnerships, JetBlue. “By offering nonstop service from New York’s JFK Airport to both islands, we look forward to strengthening our presence in Latin America and the Caribbean and bringing our low fares and great service to new markets, while giving our customers more travel options.”

JetBlue – currently the sixth largest airline in the U.S. – is known for having the most legroom in coach2, live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet, complimentary snacks and soft drinks and great customer service.

Connecting New York to two new Caribbean destinations

JetBlue’s growth in the Caribbean is part of a broader reach into international markets where the airline’s great customer service and low fares have made it a leading airline. In recent years, the airline has built a robust network throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. With JetBlue’s entry into St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Bonaire, the airline will now operate in more than 25 countries in the region.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, comprised of 32 islands and cays, is renowned for its warm people, volcanic landscapes, black and white sand beaches, and pristine sailing waters, representing the quintessential Caribbean paradise. Service from New York-JFK to St. Vincent is set to launch on October 9. JetBlue is set to become the first U.S. carrier ever to offer service from New York-JFK to St. Vincent.

“The government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are thrilled to welcome JetBlue to the place we call home! This new service offers convenience, comfort, and exceptional service to visitors to our diverse destination,” said Honorable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture. “We look forward to seeing you in St. Vincent and the Grenadines soon!”