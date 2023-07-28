JetBlue to embark on an exploratory trip to St. Vincent

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) could be among JetBlue’s future Caribbean destinations, as high-level discussions between JetBlue Airways, JetBlue Vacations, and Sandals Resorts International (SRI) are expected to result in increased flights by the airline to the region.

JetBlue already flies to most of the islands served by Sandals, but the discussions focused mainly on the possibility of increasing the frequency of flights and adding new destinations, such as St. Vincent, where SRI’s newest resort is taking shape based on relentless demand from visitors who can’t seem to get enough of the Caribbean.

Alex Marte, vice president of airline relationships and sales development at Unique Vacations Inc. (UVI), an affiliate of the worldwide representatives of Sandals and Beaches, said they were particularly excited that JetBlue was showing interest in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a destination.

He said the airline would be embarking on an exploratory trip to the island.

The Caribbean and northern South America account for 30 percent of JetBlue’s network.

Top brass of JetBlue, led by Vice President of Network Planning and Airline Partnerships Dave Jehn, and Sandals, led by Chief Executive Officer Gebhard Rainer, met last Monday at SRI’s flagship Sandals Montego Bay for what were said to be fruitful talks.

“We also wanted to discuss with them how to continue to strengthen our relationship with not only our Jamaican resorts but across the 10 islands of the Caribbean where we have resorts,” Rainer added.