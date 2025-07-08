JetBlue Specials to Grenada: Pure Vibes, Pure Savings

Grenada Tourism Authority Launches “Spice Isle Summer” Campaign

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to announce the launch of its “Spice Isle Summer: Pure Deals, Pure Vibes” campaign, running from July 1 to September 30, 2025. This seasonal initiative is designed to entice travellers from the U.S. Northeast with exclusive summer promotions, including special airfare rates on JetBlue flights from New York to Grenada and an enticing “Stay 7, Pay for 6” accommodation offer across a curated list of partner properties.

The campaign offers an ideal blend of value and experience, inviting both loyal returnees and first-time visitors to immerse themselves in the natural beauty, laid-back luxury, and vibrant energy that define the Spice Isle.

“Our goal is to drive incremental summer bookings by offering real value to travellers while also creating tangible benefits for our local accommodation partners,” said Tornia Charles, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Grenada Tourism Authority. “We’ve strategically positioned this campaign to appeal not only to spontaneous summer travellers, but also to those in search of fewer crowds and lower accommodation rates, which are typically expected during the month of September.”

Participating properties in the “Stay 7, Pay for 6” promotion span a wide range of styles and price points from boutique villas to full-service resorts ensuring accessibility for every type of traveller. These include:

Tivigny Villa

City Inn

Sea Glass Place

Little Palace BNB

473 Grenada Boutique Resort

Bougainvillea Apartments

Falledge Apartments Belmont

Point Salines Hotel

Petite Anse Hotel

Sea Breeze Hotel

Bay House

Silversands Grenada

“This campaign represents a strategic effort to enhance Grenada’s visibility as a premier Caribbean destination during the summer travel season,” said Stacey Liburd, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “It’s a celebration of community and connection. By partnering with a diverse cross-section of our hospitality industry, we’re not only delivering compelling offers but also highlighting the spirit, sophistication and soul of Grenada.”

The ‘Spice Isle Summer: Pure Deals, Pure Vibes’ campaign forms part of the GTA’s ongoing mission to strengthen tourism arrivals, uplift the local hospitality sector, and solidify Grenada’s standing as a leading destination for leisure, culture, and rejuvenation in the Caribbean.