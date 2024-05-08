JetBlue to Launch Flights from New York JFK to St. Vincent in October

JetBlue Announces Three New Caribbean Destinations

JetBlue announced on Wednesday that it will strengthen its position in the Caribbean by adding three new destinations, including St. Vincent.

This fall, JetBlue will launch flights from New York’s JFK to the pristine beauty of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with service to Argyle International Airport (SVD) and the tranquil shores of Bonaire with flights to Flamingo International Airport (BON).

On Wednesday, Tourism Minister Carlos James said SVG is now officially part of JetBlue’s global route structure, effective in the first half of October 2024. B6 JFk-SVD.

Tickets for the SVG-JJFK route will go on sale later this month.

These additions are part of JetBlue’s strategy to expand its reach by adding markets with limited competition but high demand. These routes, which will go on sale later this month, establish JetBlue as the only U.S. airline offering direct connections from New York’s JFK to these captivating destinations.

In addition to these new offerings, JetBlue is also resuming daily service to Henry E. Rohlsen Airport (STX) in St. Croix with flights from San Juan, further facilitating seamless travel within the Caribbean and easy connections from the US mainland. JetBlue previously served St. Croix from 2011 to 2019.