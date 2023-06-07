JetBlue to begin Grenada-Boston non-stop service on November 4th

Grenada Welcomes New Nonstop JetBlue Airlift Service From Boston Starting November 4th

Beginning November 4th, getting to Grenada will be easier for Bostonians with the launch of JetBlue’s new non-stop Boston to Grenada service.

The Grenada Toursim Authority announced the scheduled year-round flight will be on the carrier’s premium 159-seat A321 MINT aircraft with 16 lie-flat seats and will operate weekly on Saturdays.

The flight departs Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) at 8:00 a.m. and arrives at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) at 1:43 p.m. The return flight departs GND at 3:03 p.m. and arrives at BOS at 7:04p.m.

The new service will be JetBlue’s second route to the island. The carrier currently offers daily nonstop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND).

“Tourism is a crucial pillar to the success of Grenada, and we are thrilled about this expanded service from JetBlue as it will allow us to welcome more visitors to the destination,” said Hon. Lennox Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives. “Grenada continues to grow in popularity as a vacation destination and this service expansion is a testament to the work we are doing, with our partners, to continually improve our tourism product.”

“As one of the premier destinations in the Caribbean, we are pleased to be bringing additional JetBlue service to Grenada,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “The destination has continued to perform well and we expect that with more ways for our customers to reach its idyllic shores, the future of our partnership looks even brighter.”

JetBlue recently bolstered its service to Grenada increasing the capacity of its regular daily service, from an A320 to the 200-seater A321, for the entire summer peak period, June 15 to September 5. Additionally, with the destination’s biggest cultural event on the horizon, Spicemas, JetBlue will increase its service to a second daily nonstop flight, from August 7 to September 1. The 162-seat A320 will depart JFK at 9:50 p.m. and arrive at GND at 2:47 a.m. The return flight departs GND at 5:01 a.m. and arrives at JFK at 9:57 a.m.

“This uptick in service from JetBlue ladders up to our on-going efforts to improve the destination’s offerings to attract more visitors to experience why we are truly the spice isle of the Caribbean,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “We’ve been hard at work, not only bringing on board new events and experiences, but diligently working with travel advisors, keeping them in the know, as well as improving the quality-of-service visitors can expect once they arrive. Our numbers from the U.S. continue to move in the right direction and this commitment is a testament to JetBlue’s belief in what we’re developing. This is the first time that JetBlue has introduced a destination with Mint year-round so we could not be more honored for the trust they have invested in our beautiful tri-island state.”

Source : GTA