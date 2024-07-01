Police Charge Barrouallie Man with Murder

Police has arrested and charged Jevonte John, a 21-year-old Bus Conductor from Barrouallie, with the murder of Jeffon Junior Norton, a 42-year-old contractor, also of Barrouallie.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident occurred in Barrouallie on Friday, October 11, 2024, during which Norton sustained multiple stab wounds. He was immediately rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

John appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Monday, October 14, 2024. Due to the indictable nature of the offence, he was not required to enter a plea. The matter has been adjourned as investigations continue.

The RSVGPF urges anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward. Further details will be provided as they become available.