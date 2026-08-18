JICA delegation visits SVG to bolster cooperation ties

On Monday, August 17, 2026, representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) conducted a high-level courtesy call on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs. The meeting, held in the Ministry’s Conference Room, was aimed at exploring new avenues for partnership and strengthening existing diplomatic bonds.

The visiting delegation from the JICA Dominican Republic Office included Mr. Suzuki Hisashi, Director of Projects for CARICOM Member States; Mr. Fukuda Keigo of JICA Headquarters; and Ms. Rebeca Goetz. They were received by Ministry officials Mrs. Charmin Tapin-John, Director of Foreign Policy, and Ms. Zamora Cottle, the Japan Desk Officer.

During the session, officials engaged in what were described as “cordial and constructive discussions” regarding various matters of mutual interest. A central focus of the dialogue was the identification of opportunities to further strengthen cooperation and collaboration between the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and JICA.

The Ministry has expressed a strong interest in continuing this trajectory, noting that it looks forward to deepening its engagement with JICA to advance mutually beneficial initiatives. This visit serves as a testament to the longstanding and friendly relations that continue to flourish between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Japan.