Jill Stewart, wife of Sandals Adam Stewart, Dies after battle with cancer

Jill Stewart passes after brave cancer fight

Jill Stewart, the wife of Sandals Resorts executive chairman Adam Stewart, has died.

Mrs Stewart died quietly Friday night, surrounded by loved ones, her husband said Saturday afternoon on social media.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and has been open about her battle with her social media fans.

Stewart was diagnosed with sarcoma.

According to the Mayo Clinic, sarcoma is a type of cancer that can occur in various locations in your body. The clinic says sarcoma is the general term for a broad group of cancers that begin in the bones and in the soft tissues.

Before her diagnosis, Mrs Stewart was a fitness instructor and marathon runner.

“From the moment we received her terrible diagnosis… Jill was certain she wanted to share her journey, our family’s journey, wherever it led,” Adam Stewart said in his moving speech. It took bravery and generosity for her to open herself up to this group. Jill is the same way.

“She remained deeply touched by your words of comfort, and she hoped her story would serve to impact and protect others in the pursuit of prevention,” Adam Stewart, chairman of the Jamaica Observer, stated.

Adam and Jill Stewart have been married for 14 years and have three beautiful children.

“To our beautiful Jilly, you taught us the true meaning of selfless love, and we will love you forever,” said Adam Stewart.

Source : Jamaica Observer