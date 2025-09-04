JLP’s Holness secures Third Term in Jamaica elections

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has emerged victorious in the closely contested 2025 general election, securing a mandate to form the next government for a third consecutive term.

This outcome paves the way for Dr Andrew Holness to be sworn in as prime minister for another term.

It marks the 10th time since 1944 that the JLP has won a general election. It is also the JLP’s fourth election win in the last five general elections.

The PNP has nine general election wins, its last coming in 2011.

The JLP government also campaigned heavily on its record of crime management and economic stewardship. Party leaders highlighted a 43 per cent reduction in murders since the start of the year, crediting focused security measures and community engagement initiatives for the improvement.

Economically, the party boasted that no new taxes had been imposed in the last eight years, while unemployment and poverty levels were at their lowest in recent history, framing the administration as both a stabilising and growth-oriented force for the country.