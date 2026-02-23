Why the ‘Cuban Cutlass’ Took the NIS Helm

The announcement of Stephen Joachim as the Chairman of the National Insurance Services (NIS) has done more than just “break the internet,” as Joachim himself puts it; it has caused a seismic shift in the political and institutional calculus of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In a political culture where state boards are traditionally padded with party faithful, the arrival of the self-styled “Cuban Cutlass” is a calculated gamble. Joachim is a man of sharp edges and sharper rhetoric, entering a role that serves as the bedrock of the nation’s social stability.

Joachim is quick to dismantle the notion that he will be walking the halls of the NIS as a micro-manager. He draws a hard line between the Board’s mandate—to set strategic policy in cooperation with the government—and the day-to-day execution handled by Director Stuart Haynes.

The appointment also challenges the cynical view that such positions are “political plums” designed for personal enrichment. Joachim is transparent about the fiscal reality of the role, dismissing the compensation as “hushmouth kind of money” that is negligible for a professional of his standing.

Chairman’s Monthly Stipend: $1,000

Board Member Monthly Stipend: $500

By laying these figures bare, Joachim shifts the investigative focus away from his “pocketbook” and toward his “mind.” If he isn’t doing it for the money, the question remains: what kind of policy will he impose upon an entity that manages the lifeblood of the Vincentian people?

The most contentious baggage Joachim brings to the seat is his history of utilitarian statements regarding the elderly. To a public that views social security through a lens of moral obligation, Joachim’s “insurance-style” analysis that an individual’s economic value declines with age sounds like heresy. He defends this by pointing to the cold actuarial tables used by every insurance company on the planet, arguing that younger lives represent a longer horizon of economic contribution.

The investigative takeaway is clear: Joachim’s “numbers-first” worldview suggests the NIS may pivot away from populist “Cost of Living Adjustments” (COLA) for current pensioners if the data shows it jeopardizes the fund’s long-term solvency. This indicates a move toward “survivor benefits” and protections for the young, signaling a possible end to the era of politically motivated pension increases.

Joachim correctly identifies the NIS as the “most important entity in the country,” but his analysis reveals a demographic time bomb. The birth rate in St. Vincent has collapsed from 1,800 to under 1,000 per year in just a decade. This is not merely a social statistic; it is a tax-base collapse. With fewer workers entering the system to support a growing pool of retirees, the current reserves—roughly $300 to $500 million—are a “reserve illusion.”

Joachim is particularly scathing regarding the investment strategies of the previous “ULP regime,” which he believes compromised the fund’s liquidity. He explicitly dismantles the “debt-for-land” swaps involving National Properties, where the NIS is paid in real estate rather than cash. “We are not in the business of real estate development,” Joachim asserts, questioning why a social security fund is building hotels or paying out $500 student exam bonuses—uses of capital he deems fundamentally incorrect for the institution’s core mission.

The appointment of a man who once called Dr. Godwin Friday “too weak” is perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this narrative. Joachim admits he is currently “eating his words,” not out of gratitude for the job, but because of a shift in leadership style. He contrasts the “maximum leader” model of Ralph Gonsalves—the “one-man strong leader” the Caribbean is culturally accustomed to—with what he calls the “Friday Paradigm”: a decentralized, cabinet-based system of accountability.

Joachim asserts he is “independent of mind,” a claim supported by his history of criticizing both parties. He notably called the NDP an “old people party” before they recruited Dr. Kishore Shallow—whom Joachim identifies as a “future Prime Minister”—showing that his critiques often precede institutional change. He views his role not as a “party hack,” but as an advisor who is prepared to “step aside” if a government policy is substantially wrong rather than compromise his principles or embarrass the administration.

The tenure of the “Cuban Cutlass” will not be judged by today, but by the actuarial reports of the next decade.