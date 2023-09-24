As law enforcement authorities on St. Vincent persist in their efforts to locate businessman Joel Archibald, the tally of individuals and enterprises impacted by their interactions with Archibald steadily increases.

A police notice was issued on Saturday, indicating that Archibald is being sought in relation to a sequence of fraudulent activities.

On the evening of Sunday 24th, a businessman from Calliaqua was included on the roster of individuals ensnared by Archibald.

The businessman who operates a restaurant and prefers to remain anonymous told the St. Vincent Times that he had paid Archibald for a deep freezer worth $19,000. He said an initial payment of $5000 was paid on June 16, followed by further monthly payments of $2000.

The businessman said he is yet to obtained the deep freezer originating from Trinidad, despite its arrival on the island, as per the information sent by Archibald.

“The man overheard me talking one day in the restaurant about a freezer for my club; he came to buy lunch. He said, Man, I have tons of equipment in Trinidad; I could bring your freezer”.

“He sent me all these pictures and so on and said I could have the freezer on the boat right away. I said, Cool, you know? He jumped on your phone to talk to somebody I didn’t know. He said, Okay, you’re going to have it on the boat next week. I can’t see the freezer after all this time—three months now”.

“First, he said the freezer line broke, the forklift damaged it. After the line was fixed, he said the compressor was damaged, and he sent someone to get one. After the compressor was fixed, I said okay. Plug it up. Let me see it before I give you more money. He said he couldn’t find the man who fixed it. I said, I need my money back; five weeks now, I can’t get my money”.

“Everybody is looking for him, from the lawyer to the bailiff to the police to almost every business house in Kingstown. The only person I believe not looking for him is God”.

According to recent information obtained by the St. Vincent Times, it has come to light that Archibald is indebted to a businesswoman in Kingstown for a substantial sum of money, which he owes as payment for the rental of several automobiles.

According to multiple accounts, Archibald was purportedly sighted in Grenada last week.

Law enforcement agency in Grenada has been notified.