Join the OECS in Turning Awareness into Action

The month of May is globally recognised as Mental Health Awareness Month, and this year, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, alongside its development partners, joins the international community in championing the theme: “Turn Awareness Into Action.”

In the OECS, mental health remains a critical yet often overlooked aspect of public health. Persistent challenges such as limited mental health services, policy gaps, and societal stigma have hindered progress and silenced too many voices. As such, this year’s observance is not just a moment of reflection—it is a call to act.

The theme “Turn Awareness Into Action” invites us to go beyond acknowledgement and actively engage in meaningful conversations, community-building, and support systems that prioritise mental wellness. It urges us to unmask the invisible burdens individuals carry and to foster inclusive environments where mental health is openly discussed and proactively supported.

As part of this regional movement, the OECS Commission calls on individuals to wear green on May 30 as a visible symbol of solidarity with those affected by mental health challenges. Green represents hope, strength, and renewal -values that lie at the heart of this campaign. People are encouraged to join the movement and share photographs of themselves wearing green, using the hashtag #OECSMentalHealth.

“Recognising mental health as essential to holistic well-being, is not just a health imperative—it is a social one”, said Dr. Roxanne Brizan-St. Martin Programme Director- Health, Social Inclusion and Social Protection, OECS Commission. “This month, we are not only amplifying awareness, but demanding action”.

Central to this year’s campaign are the 5 Cs of Mental Wellness:

Connection – fostering community through shared experiences

– fostering community through shared experiences Coping – encouraging healthy strategies for emotional resilience

– encouraging healthy strategies for emotional resilience Calmness – prioritising mental peace and mindfulness

– prioritising mental peace and mindfulness Care – offering empathy and active support to others

– offering empathy and active support to others Compassion – creating safe, inclusive spaces through kindness

The OECS Commission encourages citizens, civil society, and public and private sector actors to embrace these pillars by:

Fostering a sense of community through the power of shared stories and mutual understanding; Reinforcing solidarity through consistent acts of care and support; and Remaining empathetic by valuing diverse experiences and committing to continuous learning.

By turning awareness into action, we can transform attitudes, dismantle stigma, and create a culture that values mental health on par with physical health.

Let us act, let us listen, and let us support — because mental health matters.