The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is urgently seeking the public’s help in locating 35-year-old Kattleen “Kellian” Fraser of Arnos Vale.

She is described as thick in build, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a dark complexion and straight black hair. She was last seen on Friday, June 20th, 2025, wearing a long orange romper suit and red high-heeled shoes.

Anyone who has seen Ms. Fraser or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the police immediately. You can reach out via the emergency numbers 911 or 999, call the Calliaqua Police Station at 1-784-458-4200, or speak to any officer or police station you feel comfortable with.

All tips will be handled with strict confidentiality. The public’s support is vital in helping to bring Ms. Fraser home safely.