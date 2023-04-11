Jomo Brudy is St Vincent’s 11th murder victim for 2023

POLICE PROBE INTO SHOOTING INCIDENT AT POLE YARD ARNOS VALE

Police are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a shooting at Pole Yard in Arnos Vale that occurred on Monday, April 10, 2023, that left one man dead and another with gunshot wounds.

According to investigations, Jomo Brudy and John Dallaway, both of Pole Yard, Arnos Vale, were standing at Brudy’s shop when they were approached by a masked man who opened fire on them.

Both males sustained injuries to their bodies as a result of the incident.

Both men were rushed to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for medical treatment. However, Brudy died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Persons with information that can help with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1784-456-1810; the Officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any police station or officer with whom you feel comfortable speaking.

All information collected will be kept strictly confidential. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF