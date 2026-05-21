Jomo erred on land price, slams Sandals massive tax concessions

Commentator and former political figure Jomo Thomas is intensifying his call for the cancellation of the Sandals Mount Wynne land transaction, despite publicly admitting to a significant error in his initial financial calculations. Thomas has characterized the deal for the 51-acre beachfront property as a “giveaway” of national patrimony that fails to provide tangible benefits to the Vincentian people.

Initial reports from Thomas suggested that the 51-acre property was sold by National Properties to Sandals for a mere 14 cents per square foot. However, Thomas has since issued a correction via social media, acknowledging that his initial calculation was incorrect. He clarified that the actual price paid by the resort chain for the hotel development land was US $6.75 (EC $18) per square foot.

While the corrected figure is substantially higher than his original claim, Thomas remains “disgusted” by the transaction. He noted that while government supporters were quick to highlight his mathematical error, they have remained silent regarding what he describes as the “sellout” of the nation’s future.

Beyond the purchase price of the land, the sources detail an extensive list of tax breaks and concessions granted to the resort that Thomas argues leave the country with nothing. The agreement, reportedly signed on October 23, 2025, includes a total waiver of Alien Landholding fees, which typically cost foreign buyers up to 16% of a property’s value.

Additional financial benefits for the resort include:

Complete exemptions from corporate tax, property tax, withholding tax, and capital gains taxes, as well as tax-free dividends.

A five-year absolute waiver on all duties and customs service charges for both food and non-food items following the hotel’s opening.

An additional 15-year extension of these concessions after the initial holiday period ends.

A 50% reduction in tax rates for 15 years if the resort’s occupancy exceeds 400 persons.

Thomas also pointed to a VAT discrepancy, noting that while standard citizens pay 16%, the VAT for Sandals’ room revenue is capped at 11%. He expressed concern that the resort might still charge guests the full 16% and pocket the 5% difference.

The attorney highlighted concerns that the deal effectively monopolizes the tourist excursion market.

Sandals is permitted to import its own fleet of 20 luxury vehicles tax-free for VIP transport, a move Thomas claims will cut local taxi drivers out of the business. Furthermore, the resort is allowed to import a wide array of maritime vessels, including catamarans and dive boats, potentially displacing local water taxi and tour operators.

Regarding employment, Thomas dismissed a contract clause requiring 70% local construction labor as “b*******,” citing past instances where foreign labor was used for basic tasks like block making. He argued that broad waivers on work permits allow the company to bring in high-level staff from abroad, leaving locals with “menial jobs” such as gardening and housekeeping.

One of the most contentious points raised in the sources is the denial of beach access. Thomas reported that the pedestrian entrance to Mount Wynne beach, a site used by Vincentians for generations, has been locked and marked as “private property”.

In his critique, Thomas drew a “dark parallel” to a past corruption scandal in the Turks and Caicos, where investigators discovered Sandals had paid approximately $1 million USD to officials for favorable land deals. While not directly accusing St. Vincent officials of receiving kickbacks, Thomas warned of the resort’s history of using financial influence to secure political deals.

He is now calling on the current government to firmly reject and revoke the agreement.