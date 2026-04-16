Jomo labels proposed constitutional amendments ‘self-serving’

Lawyer and former Speaker of the House Jomo Thomas has criticised recent moves toward constitutional and legislative reform regarding dual citizenship, describing them as “self-serving” measures designed to protect specific politicians rather than advance the national interest.

Thomas told St Vincent Times that the proposed changes appear specifically intended to shield Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday and Foreign Minister Fitzgerald Bramble from legal challenges regarding their dual citizenship status.

According to Thomas, the decision to pursue these amendments suggests a “lack of confidence” in the legal arguments currently before the court. He noted that while Dr. Friday previously characterized the legal challenge against him as “frivolous,” the push for legislative “insurance” implies the parties involved are unsure of the outcome.

“If they’re now doing this, it seems as though they lack confidence in their case,” Thomas stated, suggesting the amendments are being treated as a safety net to ensure parliamentarians can remain in office even if the court rules against them.

Thomas maintained his personal view that the politicians would likely prevail in court due to the “uniqueness of our constitution,” noting that he does not believe legal precedents from Australia, Jamaica, or St. Kitts apply to the Vincentian context. He expressed a preference for the case to be decided on its merits to “quiet all of the talk” regarding who is eligible for election.

A major point of contention for Thomas is the retroactive nature of the act, which would date back to 1979. He described this aspect as “more than troubling,” arguing that legislative changes should “lay the groundwork for what happens here on in” rather than looking backward to protect current members of Parliament.

Thomas also raised alarms regarding the parliamentary process, suggesting the government may attempt to pass the bill through three readings in a single sitting. This approach, he warned, would result in law being made without “any real discussion, public discussion on a constitutional change”.

Thomas questioned the necessity of high-ranking officials holding onto foreign passports, specifically Canadian citizenship. While some cite potential health or social security benefits as reasons for maintaining dual status, Thomas pointed out that former Prime Ministers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, such as Arnhim Eustace and Sir James Mitchell, have already benefited from taxpayer-funded provisions allowing for the “best healthcare money can buy”.

The former Speaker did not spare the former Unity Labour Party (ULP) government from criticism, asserting that ex Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves lack the “moral authority” to speak on defending the constitution.

Thomas cited several instances where he believes the current administration has “assaulted” or “violated” constitutional integrity, including:

The Public Administration Act: Which Thomas claims “usurps the authority of the Public Service Commission”.

Financial Disregard: Allegations that the administration has “flaunted and violated” the Finance Act regarding warrants.

Procedural Manipulation: Thomas recalled a 2019 vote of no confidence where he believes the government used subsidiary legislation to “trump the constitution” and stifle debate.

Thomas told the publication that while the government claims to be seeking legal clarity, they are actually seeking “security” after the fact. He urged that any change to the constitution should be handled with transparent public discourse rather than political expediency.