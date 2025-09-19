Pfizer Papers Expose Alleged Vaccine Deception

Pfizer Papers revealed a Smoking Gun

‘The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them,’ ~ Patrick Henry

After the Covid Plandemic was declared in 2020, a massive fear campaign was developed to condition people to take the vaccine, which Pfizer said was created with the ‘speed of science.’ The Covid vaccine, which was rolled out in early 2021, was deemed safe and effective. Across the world, people, corralled by fear and force, were told that once they were vaccinated, they could neither contract nor transmit the virus, become hospitalised or die.

This was a big lie, and Pfizer knew it. People may recall that Pfizer and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fought fiercely to prevent that information from ever getting to the public. They wanted their own studies to be kept confidential for 75 years. In a victory for humanity, Judge Mark Pittman of Texas rejected the FDA’s proposal, ordering the agency to expedite its release to complete the disclosure of all 450,000 pages by August 2022.

Once the papers were released, 3,500 doctors and scientists from around the world volunteered to review the documents. They issued 105 reports. The reports were synthesised and published in an explosive new book by Dr Naomi Wolf entitled ‘The Pfizer Papers.’ The book is a smoking gun that proves, beyond a shadow of a doubt, criminal conduct and medical malpractice by doctors and scientists who, to the public, vow to ‘first do no harm.’

Within one month after the vaccine became available, Pfizer and the FDA were aware that the vaccine did not stop covid. By July 2021, Pfizer had determined that one of the most common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine was the potential for vaccinated individuals to contract COVID-19. Yet they lied and claimed that breakthrough infections were rare.

One of the most explosive revelations from the Pfizer papers is that, despite COVID-19 being a respiratory illness, Pfizer seemed uninterested in researching it. There was a paucity of information. A massive chunk of the study focused on reproductive health, including the sperm, placenta, and ovaries. They found that after the vaccine, there was evident damage to the placenta and that there was a 40 percent incidence of pregnant women failing to carry their babies to term.

It gets weirder. Pfizer advised vaccinated men to avoid sexual or other forms of contact with unvaccinated women. If they felt compelled to do so, Pfizer advised that two forms of contraceptives be used. What the hell was in these vaccines!

Among other things, Pfizer knew after six months of the vaccine’s rollout that, compared to all other vaccines released since the 1970s, there were 20 times more adverse events and 23 times more deaths.

They knew women were suffering severe menstrual damage after taking the vaccines.

Pfizer knew that the vaccine did not remain at the injection site and that the spike protein, nanoparticles and industrial fat in the injection rapidly travelled to the liver, spleen, ovaries, and other major organs.

Pfizer and the FDA knew that the vaccines crossed the blood-brain barrier, which helps to explain the proliferation of psychological and neurological problems that had occurred across the world.

By July 2021, Pfizer and the FDA were aware that there were a whopping 42,000 serious adverse events and side effects.

In the first 3 months after the covid injection was given, Pfizer and the FDA had reports that over 1200 people died.

They were aware that there was a tendency for vaccine victims to suffer a stroke within 48 hours after the vaccine. This explains why the authorities, to avoid culpability, claimed that you were not fully vaccinated unless you had had two shots. They knew that one shot could cause a stroke and death.

Many people who took the vaccine continue to have muscle pain and joint pain years after they were forced or tricked into taking the vaccine. Pfizer and the FDA were aware that the industrial fat in the vaccines was inflammatory, which caused pain and joint malfunction. The limping, knee, and hip replacements so prevalent today have been linked to vaccine damage.

Pfizer and the FDA were aware that some people experienced tremors after receiving the vaccine. They were mindful of the risk of blood clots and heart damage among those who received the vaccine. They knew there were higher incidents of myocarditis and pericarditis among very young and healthy individuals once they were injected.

Pfizer and the FDA had information which proved an increase in incidents of dementia, neurological events, and eye damage. They went against established scientific knowledge and told pregnant women that it was safe to take the injection. They knew that pregnant women were suffering miscarriage through spontaneous abortions. Yet health officials lied by encouraging pregnant women to become vaccinated.

What did our government know and when did they know it? Why did PM Gonsalves make a 180-degree turn from vaccine sceptic to mandating that state employees must take the vaccine or suffer dismissal from their jobs?

One thing is sure, neither Gonsalves, his government, nor the medical establishment are innocent of blame for the pain, suffering, injuries and death that have resulted from its campaign to encourage citizens to take the injection.

There was more than enough information in the public domain to cause them to pause. By February 2022, a few months after mandating ‘frontline’ workers take the vaccine, parliament was discussing the budget when it almost ground to a halt because eight government parliamentarians tested positive. They all claimed to be fully vaccinated. Ministries and government departments purged of unvaccinated employees were shutting down because vaccinated employees were testing positive for the illness they were supposedly vaccinated against.

By August 2020, 15 months before Gonsalves’ draconian vaccine mandate, a panel of eminent scientists, epidemiologists, virologists and other medical practitioners issued the Great Barrington Declaration, which argued that the covid virus was manageable and the mass vaccinations, school closings, societal lockdowns, and all other drastic measures were unwarranted and dangerously unnecessary. They were scoffed at, ignored and censored. Many were blacklisted and lost their jobs.

Reports from Israel, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom regarding reinfection, hospitalisation and deaths were ignored. Even as alarm grew among the people, governments and the media embarked on a massive fear-mongering and pressure campaign aimed at compelling citizens to accept the vaccines.

Pfizer’s own research found that all claims made about the vaccine were false.