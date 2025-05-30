Joshua Regrello’s Steelpan Marathon Secures Guinness World Record

The Ministry of Culture and Community Development proudly extends heartfelt congratulations to Joshua “De Pan Man” Regrello, whose 31-hour Steelpan playing marathon, has been officially accepted by the Guinness World Records. This milestone achievement has been confirmed on the Guinness World Records’ website stating, “The longest marathon playing steel drums is 31 hours, and was achieved by Joshua Regrello (Trinidad and Tobago), in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, on 27 December 2024.”

Joshua Regrello is a talented Steelpan musician from San Fernando, Trinidad and has been performing for over twenty (20) years. The historic feat completed from December 27 to 28, 2024, at the WACK 90.1FM Studio in San Fernando, now stands as the longest marathon playing Steelpan, ever recorded. This extraordinary accomplishment sets a new global benchmark for musical endurance and shines a spotlight on Trinidad and Tobago’s National Musical Instrument, on the world stage.

The marathon was supported by a vibrant community of family, friends, cultural stakeholders, and fans across the globe. Some supporters attended in person while others joined online to witness the display of patriotism, culture, and the record-breaking moment of our beautiful art from in all its glory. The Ministry, formerly the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, contributed to the success of this endeavour by assigning four (4) Cultural Officers to serve as official timekeepers and witnesses, in keeping with, Guinness World Records’ rigorous verification process.

Reflecting on the significance of this accomplishment, the Honourable Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development, proudly shared: “Joshua’s world record is a win for all of us. It shows what is possible when talent, hard work, and love for culture unify. He played his heart out for Trinidad and Tobago, and the whole world watched on with awe and excitement. The Steelpan started right here, and today, thanks to Joshua’s amazing feat, it continues to make history. The Ministry is proud to stand with him and all our creatives who are pushing boundaries and representing us with purpose and pride.”

The Guinness World Records is an international organisation which, according to their records, “documents and celebrates superlative achievements that are the best in the world.” Therefore, strict policies are implemented to ensure high standards are maintained for what establishes a Guinness World Record title. According to the organisation, a record must fulfil all their listed criteria – measurable, breakable, standardisable, verifiable, based on one variable, and the best in the world.

As we celebrate Joshua’s success, the Ministry reaffirms its commitment to supporting local artistes, the Steelpan fraternity, and to preserving and promoting the arts as a vital part of Trinidad and Tobago’s national identity, cultural confidence, holistic development.